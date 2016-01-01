About

You’ll find Idyllwild to be the most charming mountain village in all of Southern California. Located in the heart of Riverside County, this hamlet in the woods is a perfect get-a-way. A mile high up in the San Jacinto Mountains, this is a great place to escape the coastal gloom and scorching desert heat. Idyllwild is typically 20 to 30 degrees cooler than the surrounding areas

There’s plenty to do in Idyllwild. Stroll along the village streets and shop in our unique art galleries and boutiques. Dine in our fine restaurants and spend the weekend or longer in one of our fine inns and B&B’s.

If the great outdoors is more your thing, there’s hundreds of miles of hiking trails to explore, or how about horseback riding, or mountain biking.