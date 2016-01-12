Jan 12th Recipe 101: Southern Fried Chicken

Many readers have requested copies of recipes we’re featured in past issues of Idyllwild Life Magazine. Here is a selection from some of the most requested recipes. If you have a special recipe you would like to share, send it to us at info@idyllwildlife.com

SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN

Get ready to replace your favorite fried chicken recipe with this one. It’s very flavorful, crispy outside, while tender and juicy inside. A key ingredient is hot sauce. Amazingly enough, the hot spice cooks away so the chicken isn’t spicy at all. Trust us on this one. We tried it with half the recommended amount of Cholula and found it was a mistake. For the second batch we used the full amount. Perfect – even the kids loved it.

2 tablespoon Lawrey’s Garlic Salt 3 large eggs 1/3 cup water 1 cup Cholula Hot Sauce 2 cups self-rising flour 1 teaspoon salt 1 teaspoon pepper 1 tablespoon paprika 1 chicken, cut into pieces Oil for frying

Sprinkle chicken with Lawrey’s Garlic Salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate one hour. Pour cooking oil into a large frying pan to slightly less than half full. Preheat cooking oil to 350 degrees. In a medium bowl beat eggs, add water and Chalula (mixture should look bright orange). Dip chicken pieces in egg mixture then coat with seasoned flour. Cook chicken until golden brown. [For added flavor, marinate chicken in egg mixture, in refrigerator, one hour before frying.]