Jan 16th Recipe 101: Mile High Pie

Recipe by Melissa Banks, Idyllwild

If your family loves strawberries, or any type of berries for that matter, they’re going to love this incredibly light and scrumptious dessert. Once the ingredients are whipped, the filling becomes quite voluminous, giving this pie a truly “mile-high” appearance. The pie in the photo was made with raspberries. This is one of those desserts, if there’s nobody watching, you’ll want to lick the plate.

2 Egg Whites

1 TBS Fresh Lemon Juice

1 Cup Sugar

1-10 oz. Package Frozen Unsweetened Strawberries (or Raspberries)

1 Cup Heavy Whipping Cream

1 Graham Cracker Pie Crust

In a large bowl, using electric mixer, blend egg whites, lemon juice, sugar and frozen fruit (do not thaw). Beat at high speed for about 15 -20 minutes or until very thick. In medium bowl whip cream and fold into the fruit mixture. Pour into pre-made graham cracker crust (Chocolate Graham tastes best), place in freezer until firm. A half hour before serving, transfer from freezer to refrigerator for correct consistency for serving. Top pie with fresh berries. Drizzling chocolate syrup over individual pie slices when serving adds a nice touch. If there's any pie left over, store in refrigerator.