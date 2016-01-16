Jan 16th Recipe 101: Irish Coffee

On a cold winter night a delicious Irish coffee is a welcome treat. Making the perfect Irish coffee is a combination of ingredients and technique. Always start with a good quality Irish whiskey. One of the secrets to a perfectly layered Irish coffee is using older dated cream. If the cream is too fresh it will melt, blending with the hot coffee giving a cloudy appearance instead of gently resting on top.

Freshly brewed Coffee (regular or decaf)

Irish whiskey

Sugar Cubes

Whipping cream

Preheat Irish coffee glasses by filling with hot water. Whip heavy cream until thick yet still pourable – do not over whip. Empty the hot water and place two sugar cubes into each glass. Add one shot of Irish whiskey – stir to dissolve sugar. Pour hot coffee into each glass, leaving ¼ inch of space for cream. Stir once to blend coffee, whiskey and sugar together. Hold a spoon upside down over the top of the glass as you pour the heavy cream, allowing the cream to flow over the backside of the spoon and gently rest on top of the coffee. Serve and enjoy.