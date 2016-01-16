Jan 16th 5 Things to do in Idyllwild

Idyllwild is always bustling with interesting activities for tourists and locals alike. For those more adventurous, preferring the splendor of the great outdoors, you can choose from backpacking, hiking, rock climbing, camping, horseback riding, mountain biking, fishing and boating – it’s all available in Idyllwild. Below are highlights of the activities our mountain Village has to offer.

Adventure Pass may be required. Parking a vehicle on Forest Service land requires the display of an Adventure or Recreation Pass. Passes may be purchased for a day, or annually, at the Forest Service office in town or at a number of local merchants.

Boating

Lake Hemet offers boating and kayaking on this 1-1/2 mile long by ½ mile wide lake. There’s also a water playground, camping and picnic areas available.

Camping

Idyllwild has many options for those wishing to hop in the car and get away from it all. Choose from hike-in camp sites to campgrounds with showers and full hookups.

Go to Mount San Jacinto State Park

This is located within walking distance of the village and accommodates both tent and RVs. 33 campsites with restrooms, showers, fire pits with half grills, water hook ups (few with electric). RVs and trailers up to 24ft. Visitor’s Center with WiFi within 150 to 200 feet.

Go to County Park

Located a short distance from the village. Many tent and RV sites within 202 acres of forest. Seasonal creek, restrooms, showers, fire rings with half-grills and picnic tables. Hiking trails. No hookups available.

Go to Hurky Creek

In Garner Valley between Mountain Center and Lake Hemet. This year-round park is situated on 59 acres with 5 group areas and 2 day use sections. Restrooms, showers, fire rings with half grill, picnic tables and children’s playground. Hurkey Creek flows almost all year; attracting a variety of wildlife. Hiking trails extend into the San Jacinto wilderness areas.