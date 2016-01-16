Idyllwildlife Activities that Require Adventure Pass
- Fishing – Lake Fulmor located about 10 miles north of Idyllwild on Hwy 243 is stocked with trout throughout the summer and provides picnic areas with grills and trails surrounding the 2-acre lake. (Adventure Pass Required)
- Lake Helmet – the largest lake in the San Jacinto Mountain area, located in Garner Valley off Hwy 74 is stocked with trout, catfish, bluegill and big mouth bass. Picnic and camping areas available. Also a waterpark and boating.(Adventure Pass Required)
- Hiking – There are over 275 miles of hiking trails throughout the San Jacinto Mountain range. Trails range from casual to strenuous and provide the most breathtaking scenery and vistas in Southern California. Maps of trails can be obtained from the Idyllwild Rangers Station at 54270 Pine Crest. For a detailed description of the many trails, visit the Chamber of Commerce.
- Idyllwild Area Historical Society Museum – Find out how Idyllwild developed from a summer destination of Indians and ranchers, through an era of logging, to become the unique vacation village we find today. The museum of the Idyllwild Area Historical Society is located in an original 1923 cabin at 54470 North Circle Drive (corner of Oakwood). Admission is free. Open 11 am – 4 pm, Thursdays-Sundays, from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Open 11-4 weekends rest of year. Also open all Monday holidays.
- Horseback Riding – Visit the Little Yellow Rose Ranch. Fun personalized guided trail rides – sunset and group rides available. Located in McCall Park – Mountain Center. 951-659-0383.
- Mountain Biking – Mountain biking, at its best, is all about challenging trails and beautiful scenery. Idyllwild has over 40 miles of mountain bike trails and 200 miles of dirt roads traversing the San Jacinto Mountain range.
