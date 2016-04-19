Apr 19th Our Staff Gives some Helpful Tips Dealing with Leaking Pipes

Wondering why you’re getting higher water bills? You might want to search the whole house for broken or leaking pipes. When looking for leaks, make sure all the faucets are tightly closed. Observe the water meter—if the dial is stil moving, you are losing water somewhere in the system. To help you out, here are some useful tips suggested by our staff:

Locating the leaking pipes

The easiest way to track down the leaks is to look for water stains in your house. If water is staining the ceiling or dripping down, then the leak is probably directly above. On the other hand, if you find water stains on the wall, it means there’s a leak in a section of pipe.

Keep in mind that water may occasionally travel along a joist and could leave stains or drip at a point some distance from the leak.

You might need to remove some part of the wall to find the exact location of the leak.

For instance there is no soud of running water or no sign of drips or water stains, use a flashlight to find the leaks. Check all the pipes in the basement or just any area of the house.

Fixing the leak

If the leak is too strong, turn off the water source immediately from the main valve. You should also prepare yourself for pipe replacements. And unless you’re an avid handyman, it is best to hire a professional plumber. If you think the leak is still manageable, there are solutions to replace the pipe. But keep in mind that these methods may only work temporarily:

Sleeve clamps works perfectly with rubber blanket. You can simply wrap a rubber blanker over the leak, then seal the clamp down over the blanket. You may also use an adjustable hose clamp to prevent a pinhole leak.

When worse comes to worst, use a C-clamp and wrap it tightly with a small block of wood or a rubber blanket.

You may also apply waterproof selants around a joint to provide more pressure and to stop the leaks. Turn off the water supply, and leave the sealants until it hardens completely on the pipe. For smaller leaks, you may stop the leak temporarily by plugging it with a pencil point.

Keep in mind that following tips are just temporary solutions. It is best to look for professional plumbers to make sure your pipelines are in good condition.