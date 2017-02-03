Feb 3rd Taking a Breather!

We all have to work hard to have a better future; and there’s really nothing wrong with this. It only becomes a problem when you forget about taking care of yourself. Keep in mind that health is the essence of productive life. How can you perform at your best if you’re completely burnout? So, take a timeout every once in awhile and reward yourself.

Bear in mind that you don’t really need to spend a fortune to have your well deserved break. Here are some simple ways to help you relax and unwind after a long exhausting hell week:

Say no to technology

For once, stop checking your emails or any messages that are work related. In fact, you should turn off your office mobile phones. How can you enjoy yourself if you keep checking your emails from your boss or your clients?

Learn to manage your time

Yes, you need to deliver everything on time to be efficient. But this doesn’t mean you need to skip your lunch break. It’s all about time management. Remember, you can’t perform at your best with an empty stomach. So, stick to your schedule and improve your work routine.

Stay fit and proactive

Staying fit doesn’t mean you need to spend four hours in the gym. There are other ways to keep your body fit and healthy without draining your energy. For example, walking or cycling is a good cardio exercise. Participating in sports and other fun outdoor activities can also help reduce stress. The key here is to leave any work related stuff at the office and focus only on your plans.

Pamper yourself

Nothing beats a full body massage or a complete spa treatment after work. If you have a portable bathtub at home, you can simply add essential oil or powder for a more relaxing vibe. After that, you can go to your favorite restaurant with family or friends, and grab your favorite dessert to complete your day. Now, that sounds like a well-spent weekend!

There are many other ways to relax and unwind. Again, don’t push yourself to the limit! Find some time to treat yourself every once in a while.