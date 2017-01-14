Jan 14th What you Should Consider when Buying a Property

Buying a property is a lot of work. In fact, the whole process can drain you—from searching for the perfect location to moving to your new home, you need to make smart decisions to avoid costly mistakes. Learn some of the key factors when buying a property and how to protect your investment in the future.

FACTOR 1: Hiring a professional service

While hiring a property manager or a real estate agent is not always necessary, this is probably your safest bet for your investment. They can help you find a house that suits your budget, and even fix all the documents needed when leasing or buying a property. Keep in mind, though that you still need to do your homework. For example, you may need to bring up the best way to buying a property through SMSF. They should know the process to protect your overall investment and prevent unnecessary risks.

FACTOR 2: Setting your budget

Set a realistic budget plan for your property investment. Compare your monthly income and future expenses. Know your limitations. The general rule here is to never buy a property you cannot really afford. Check your credit score, as well. This should put leverage on the properties you can purchase. Remember, buying a house is big commitment. Make sure you can settle your monthly payment on time to avoid penalty charges. Don’t forget any additional expenses such as property taxes, Mello Roos and HOA’s. These fees can substantially affect your outgoings and in some cases can be close to the cost of the home loan itself – such as in the community of Ladera Ranch in South OC .

FACTOR 3: Considering the location

Whether you’re looking for commercial or residential properties, location is one of the biggest factors. Accessibility and security should always be on top of your list. Take some time to observe the environment. What are the amenities they offer? Are there schools or hospitals nearby? Be familiar with the community. Are you comfortable with the neighborhood? This should help you with your decision.

These are just some of the factors you should consider when buying a property. Keep in mind that this is probably one of the biggest financial investments. It only makes sense to take your time and weigh your options.